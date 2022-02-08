Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border
06:25
As tensions around Ukraine grow, several European leaders are expected to meet after French President Emmanuel Macron’s face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin showed some hope of achieving a diplomatic resolution with the Russian president. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Mike Memoli have the details. Feb. 8, 2022
