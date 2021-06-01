Cruise lines, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis square off over vaccine passports

Cruise lines, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis square off over vaccine passports03:22
As cruise lines aim to sail out of South Florida for the first time in over a year, many operators are fighting to require passengers to be fully vaccinated, but Governor Ron DeSantis says businesses in the state are not allowed to ask about vaccine statuses. Travel business news reporter for Business Insider, Brittany Chang, joins News NOW to discuss how the cruise ship industry is responding and what legal action they could take against Florida.