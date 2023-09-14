Cruise ship runs aground in Greenland with hundreds aboard

- Now Playing
Cruise ship runs aground in Greenland with hundreds aboard01:17
- UP NEXT
Mexican artist Peso Pluma appears to receive death threats from cartel04:24
Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard01:35
Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives01:33
Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia01:43
Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia01:45
Non-profit brings Israeli and Palestinian girls together to tackle issues03:44
Rescued American cave explorer’s fiancée speaks on his current condition04:00
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site02:19
Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods01:10
Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital00:33
Ukraine attacks shipyard in Russia-controlled Crimea with cruise missiles, Moscow says00:28
North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin01:28
10,000 people missing and feared dead after floods sweeps Libya03:15
More than 2,000 killed in Morocco earthquake as rescuers search for survivors02:12
Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran01:14
Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive08:11
White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President00:40
Thousands dead or missing after catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya01:39
