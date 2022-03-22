Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson01:40
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety05:31
Now Playing
Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing03:14
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy02:27
Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'03:46
Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'01:14
Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing01:13
Judge Jackson: 'Judges are not policy makers'00:50
Judge Jackson: A diverse Supreme Court 'provides for the opportunity for role models'03:11
Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination03:30
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators05:46
Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says05:03
Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol03:32
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet03:12
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists03:21
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt02:18
Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence03:04
Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen04:23
How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce03:48
Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices04:28
Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing03:14
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her views on critical race theory during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.March 22, 2022
‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson01:40
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety05:31
Now Playing
Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing03:14
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy02:27
Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'03:46
Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'01:14