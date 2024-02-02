IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

    This eye surgeon is on a mission to cure blindness in South Sudan

  • Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

  • European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms

  • Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

  • Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

  • 80 bodies buried in Rafah after they are handed over by the Israeli army

  • Rain adds to the misery of displaced families living around Gaza City

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

  • Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

  • Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

Cuba braces for increase in gas prices amid economic crisis

Residents in Cuba are spending hours in line at gas stations waiting to fill up their tank as they brace for an increase in gas prices. This comes after the Cuban government announced a proposal to increase the price of gasoline by five hundred percent. Feb. 2, 2024

