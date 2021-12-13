Cuban artists spread culture through high-tech NFT marketplace
04:20
Cuban artists see an opportunity to spread their culture throughout the world through the high-tech non-fungible token, also known as NFT, marketplace. An earlier version of this story included a video that was incorrectly identified as an anti-government protest.Dec. 13, 2021
