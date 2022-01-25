Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights
A Cup Foods employee and a FBI video analyst testified in the trial of three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The employee recounted his interaction with Floyd and described interacting with him outside of the store. Jan. 25, 2022
