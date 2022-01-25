IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid

    03:11

  • Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call

    04:30

  • New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster

    01:55

  • 'The metaverse is here to stay': Company digitizes celebrities into avatars for metaverse

    05:04

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims

    00:22

  • FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron

    01:29

  • Demand for Covid antiviral pills far outweighs supply

    06:38

  • What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure

    04:25

  • New York judge strikes down state’s mask mandate

    03:45

  • More than 8,000 U.S. troops on high alert amid growing tension on Russia, Ukraine border

    05:35

  • Pope Benedict XVI admits to being at 1980 meeting discussing abuse 

    06:05

  • Family of a young Black woman killed after Bumble date demand justice

    03:29

  • Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial

    03:03

  • ‘Encanto’ sparks conversation about diversity on screen

    01:21

  • Dr. Evelyn Farkas weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    07:07

  • President Biden gives an update following call with European leaders

    03:33

  • Companies ramp up efforts to curb human trafficking surrounding Super Bowl

    04:19

  • Swab and a shot: NYC bar offers free Covid testing

    02:35

  • Special grand jury convenes to investigate whether Trump broke law

    02:43

  • Dow turns positive amid late stock market reversal

    05:00

NBC News NOW

Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights

05:40

A Cup Foods employee and a FBI video analyst testified in the trial of three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The employee recounted his interaction with Floyd and described interacting with him outside of the store. Jan. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid

    03:11

  • Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call

    04:30

  • New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster

    01:55

  • 'The metaverse is here to stay': Company digitizes celebrities into avatars for metaverse

    05:04

  • Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims

    00:22

  • FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All