IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Curtain Call: ‘Aladdin’ celebrates 10 years on Broadway
March 21, 202406:02
  • Now Playing

    Curtain Call: ‘Aladdin’ celebrates 10 years on Broadway

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations

    01:06

  • 15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer

    01:57

  • 11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08

  • Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors ahead of Trump's hush money trial

    00:24

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • Town divided over migrant influx

    02:41

  • Biden announces billion in tech grants in battleground Arizona

    02:15

  • Fireworks at House hearing in Biden impeachment inquiry

    01:48

  • Alabama governor signs bill that restricts diversity programs at public colleges

    01:48

  • New Jersey grandmother injured in fall down elevator shaft

    01:56

  • Federal appeals court appears skeptical over Texas immigration enforcement law

    03:22

  • Animal services rescue 86 dogs from hoarder’s California home

    01:43

  • Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

    00:46

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action

    00:21

NBC News NOW

Curtain Call: ‘Aladdin’ celebrates 10 years on Broadway

06:02

As “Aladdin the Musical” celebrates its 10th anniversary on Broadway, NBC News’ Joe Fryer sits down with Michael James Scott, the actor who plays the Genie in the hit show, and speaks about why “you ain’t never had a friend” like him.March 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Curtain Call: ‘Aladdin’ celebrates 10 years on Broadway

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations

    01:06

  • 15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer

    01:57

  • 11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All