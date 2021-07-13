IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MLB commits $150 million to create opportunities for Black community in baseball

Ahead of the Major League Baseball All-Star game in Denver, Colorado, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a $150 million donation to The Players Alliance to help create more opportunities for the Black community in baseball. President of the Players Alliance and three-time MLB All-Star, Curtis Granderson, joins News NOW to explain the work his organization is doing and how the donation could impact the next generation of Black baseball players.  July 13, 2021

