Cyber security expert says Ukrainian hackers are breaking into Russian networks
04:25
An American cyber security expert tells NBC News that Ukrainian hackers are launching a serious campaign on Russia to deter any cyber attacks. These hackers have broken into sensitive Russian networks and stolen critical data, all while bombs are dropping in Kyiv. March 25, 2022
