Cyclists in Washington State fight off cougar to save friend
March 19, 202402:30
Keri Bergere, a competitive cyclist from Washington State, said she "would be dead" had it not been for her friends, Annie Bilotta, and Tisch WIlliams, who fought off a cougar that attacked her while mountain biking.March 19, 2024

