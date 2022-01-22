D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton
Body cam video was released this week in the case of Cedric Lofton, a Black teenager who died in police custody last year in Kansas. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how the district attorney is now saying that there are no charges being filed despite the cause of death being called a homicide.
Warning: Viewers may find some of the video disturbing. Jan. 22, 2022
