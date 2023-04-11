IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dalai Lama apologizes after video surfaces of him asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

Dalai Lama apologizes after video surfaces of him asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

The Dalai Lama is apologizing after a video surfaced that appears to show him asking a young boy to suck his tongue. In a statement posted on the Dalai Lama’s Twitter account, “his Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family.”April 11, 2023

