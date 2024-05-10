IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dalai Lama clashes with Chinese government over future successor
May 10, 202403:37

  • Thousands protest against Israel's inclusion in Eurovision contest ahead of final

    01:32

  • Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Dalai Lama clashes with Chinese government over future successor

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Target is decreasing the number of stores carrying Pride-themed apparel

    03:14

  • Barron Trump declines invitation to be delegate at Republican Convention

    01:04

  • Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications

    05:46

  • Contestants call for 'transparency' from pageant after Miss USA's resignation

    03:36

  • Neuralink says its first in-human brain implant malfunctioned

    02:39

  • Exploring the popularity of kelp and its benefits for people and the environment

    04:22

  • Veterans and service members push for more access to fertility care

    05:54

  • Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending

    03:11

  • Shohei Ohtani's interpreter to plead guilty to stealing millions from player

    00:31

  • Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy

    02:30

  • Panera phases out charged lemonade drink nationwide

    03:03

  • Boy Scouts of America changes name to reflect more inclusive organization

    03:28

  • Toronto police search for suspects in shooting outside Drake’s home

    02:54

  • Trump's Florida classified documents trial indefinitely postponed

    01:38

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Dairy worker with bird flu developed pinkeye but no respiratory symptoms

    02:18

  • Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

    03:23

NBC News NOW

Dalai Lama clashes with Chinese government over future successor

03:37

NBC News' Josh Lederman gives a breakdown on the long-time spiritual feud between the Chinese government and the exiled Dalai Lama. He explains how tensions are reaching new heights amid the search for the leader's successor.  May 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Thousands protest against Israel's inclusion in Eurovision contest ahead of final

    01:32

  • Gay couple files lawsuit against New York City for IVF benefits

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Dalai Lama clashes with Chinese government over future successor

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Target is decreasing the number of stores carrying Pride-themed apparel

    03:14

  • Barron Trump declines invitation to be delegate at Republican Convention

    01:04

  • Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications

    05:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All