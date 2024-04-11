Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice

- Now Playing
Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice03:18
- UP NEXT
Failed Scotland Willy Wonka experience coming to Los Angeles03:36
Syphilis cases in the U.S. at highest level since 1950s03:51
Amanda Knox faces new slander trial in Italy04:15
American farmers sending aid to rebuild Ukraine's farming industry amid war05:31
Teacher makes good on decades-old promise to watch eclipse with former students02:57
Tesla settles case over fatal 2018 crash involving an Apple engineer02:15
South Carolina-Iowa title game breaks record with 18.7 million viewers04:39
Suspect dead after killing 2 people in Las Vegas law office01:53
Chinese national charged with stealing hundreds of secret AI files from Google04:21
FDA faces backlash over approval of genetic test for opioid addiction risk02:42
Watch: Terrifying moment elephant charges tourists on Zambia safari03:14
Disney, Bob Iger win proxy fight as shareholders reelect full board04:16
Trump files suit to reclaim 8% stake in company from Truth Social co-founders04:05
Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire04:16
Iowa-LSU game shatters women’s basketball record with 12.3 million viewers04:05
Suspect in custody after ramming SUV into Atlanta FBI office gate02:00
Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president07:49
Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike03:14
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at age 8200:33
- Now Playing
Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice03:18
- UP NEXT
Failed Scotland Willy Wonka experience coming to Los Angeles03:36
Syphilis cases in the U.S. at highest level since 1950s03:51
Amanda Knox faces new slander trial in Italy04:15
American farmers sending aid to rebuild Ukraine's farming industry amid war05:31
Teacher makes good on decades-old promise to watch eclipse with former students02:57
Play All