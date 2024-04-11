IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice
April 11, 202403:18
    Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice

Dallas police are issuing an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after his apparent involvement in a multi-car crash. Rice has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. April 11, 2024

    Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice

