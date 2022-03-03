Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address
05:53
Small business owners from different fields and backgrounds share their thoughts on President Biden's first State of the Union address and what they hope to see from the president in the future.March 3, 2022
Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine
04:02
January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
01:37
Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion
04:50
Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors
00:15
Now Playing
Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address
05:53
UP NEXT
Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue