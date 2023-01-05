IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' remains in critical condition, team says

NBC News NOW

Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement,’ remains in critical condition, team says

04:46

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement,” according to the team, after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains the latest on Hamlin’s condition and how NFL teams are preparing for this weekend’s games after the incident. Jan. 5, 2023

    Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' remains in critical condition, team says

