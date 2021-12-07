The beloved Dancing Grannies in Wisconsin made an emotional return to performance, marching in a Christmas parade just two weeks after three of their members were killed during the parade attack in Waukesha.Dec. 7, 2021
Brene Brown shares insights from new project
09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'
06:43
Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return
02:47
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas
03:27
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial
02:47
Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call