NBC News NOW

Dangerous heat threatens to slow down rescue efforts after eastern Kentucky floods

04:33

Thousands are still without power after historic rain brought deadly flooding to eastern Kentucky but soaring temperatures are threatening to slow down recovery efforts across the region. NBC News George Solis breaks down how rescue crews are preparing for the dangerous heat and how the state is working to make sure people have the resources they need. Aug. 4, 2022

