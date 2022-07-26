IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers

With temperatures rising, people are flocking to beaches despite growing concerns for increased sea life encounters with sharks, seals, and whales. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports from Rockaway Beach, Long Island, which was shut down to swimmers after a rash of shark sightings. July 26, 2022

