Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold00:35
UP NEXT
Ed Sheeran found not liable in music copyright trial03:37
Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks04:16
'Joking while I’m in pain’: California man at center of police texts scandal speaks out02:52
Suspected gunman in Atlanta shooting captured03:24
Why the Israeli government wants to arm more civilians03:40
Police apprehend man believed to be Texas mass shooting suspect03:18
Restaurant industry pushes back amid N.Y. move to ban gas stoves in new buildings02:10
How A.I. is making brain cancer diagnosis faster than before06:33
Deepfake porn booms in the age of A.I.03:29
U.S. Army orders aviation stand down after deadly helicopter crashes02:37
Lawmakers hold hearing on gaps in crypto regulation03:37
Two Apache helicopters crash in Alaska, Army officials say00:23
Engineers develop water filtration system that permanently removes 'forever chemicals'03:54
Man spends millions to attempt to reverse aging03:17
First-ever A.I. Fashion Week debuts in NYC05:57
Some moms practice micro-dosing mushrooms for anxiety and depression 03:48
Hundreds dead as battle for power in Sudan intensifies01:48
How A.I. is changing the film industry05:58
Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music08:47
Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold00:35
Daniel J. Penny has been identified as the man who allegedly put Jordan Neely, the man who died on a New York City subway, in a chokehold. Penny released a statement through his lawyers.May 6, 2023
Now Playing
Daniel J. Penny identified as man who allegedly put Jordan Neely in chokehold00:35
UP NEXT
Ed Sheeran found not liable in music copyright trial03:37
Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks04:16
'Joking while I’m in pain’: California man at center of police texts scandal speaks out02:52
Suspected gunman in Atlanta shooting captured03:24
Why the Israeli government wants to arm more civilians03:40