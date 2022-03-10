Daring operation rescues surrogate twins from Ukraine
02:19
An American couple could only see their newborn twins through a camera as they were born early via surrogate during the invasion of Ukraine. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch explains how Project Dynamo stepped in to assemble a team of doctors and ambulance drivers for what they called a real-life mission impossible. March 10, 2022
Videos appear to show school staffers pinning down students
03:36
Dual citizen charged for allegedly acting as Russian agent in U.S.
03:27
Now Playing
Daring operation rescues surrogate twins from Ukraine
02:19
UP NEXT
Trial begins for four men who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor
02:24
How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?
02:23
Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children