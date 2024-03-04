IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union
04:08

  • How Super Tuesday signals the start of the 2024 presidential primary calendar

    02:06

  • China scraps premier's annual news conference for first time in 30 years

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why Connecticut may ban legacy admissions for colleges

    04:44

  • The history behind leap day and why it's important

    02:11

  • At least 100 killed in attack on crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City

    02:55

  • Prosecutors signal alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira will plead guilty

    01:55

  • Americans split on Biden and Trump handling of migrant crisis

    05:51

  • FCC chair says U.S. law on domestic abuse should cover car technology

    04:14

  • Nation's first Black opera company gets a new chance in old home

    04:28

  • Lead-tainted applesauce leaves parents in fear of long-term health effects

    03:45

  • Congress avoids government shutdown with short-term spending plan 

    03:01

  • Social justice artist fights to keep Black families in Chicago homes

    03:38

  • How Michigan's dueling GOP leaders could upend state's delegate process

    01:50

  • Biden says he hopes to have Israel-Hamas ceasefire ’by next Monday’

    05:37

  • Students demand increased security after UGA student killed

    03:26

  • CDC reports total cases of measles in the U.S. rises to 35

    02:18

  • Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion

    02:34

  • Scientists raise concerns over Europe's largest nuclear power plant amid war in Ukraine

    04:58

  • GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina

    01:47

NBC News NOW

Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union

04:08

Two basketball students at Dartmouth University formed a union in the hopes of getting compensated for being athletes. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how this could affect the NCAA. March 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • How Super Tuesday signals the start of the 2024 presidential primary calendar

    02:06

  • China scraps premier's annual news conference for first time in 30 years

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Dartmouth men’s basketball could become first-ever college program to form union

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why Connecticut may ban legacy admissions for colleges

    04:44

  • The history behind leap day and why it's important

    02:11

  • At least 100 killed in attack on crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City

    02:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All