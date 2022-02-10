IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dashcam video shows Telsa in Autopilot crash into North Carolina police vehicle 

Dashcam video shows Telsa in Autopilot crash into North Carolina police vehicle 

Police dashcam footage shows the moments a Telsa in Autopilot mode crashed into a sheriff patrol car in Nash County, North Carolina. Tesla has recalled tens of thousands of vehicles due to the rolling stop function in full self driving mode.Feb. 10, 2022

    Dashcam video shows Telsa in Autopilot crash into North Carolina police vehicle 

