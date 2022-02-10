Dashcam video shows Telsa in Autopilot crash into North Carolina police vehicle
Police dashcam footage shows the moments a Telsa in Autopilot mode crashed into a sheriff patrol car in Nash County, North Carolina. Tesla has recalled tens of thousands of vehicles due to the rolling stop function in full self driving mode.Feb. 10, 2022
