Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking
03:33
Share this -
copied
Across the U.S. hospitals are being pushed to the brink dealing with the growing Covid-19 death toll as omicron rips through most of the country. However, as NBC News’ Pricilla Thompson explains, new data from New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia suggests promising signs the variant is turning the corner. Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking
03:33
UP NEXT
Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck
03:17
South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad
04:32
Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests
05:20
Some school districts solicit parents to substitute teach amid shortage
03:28
Russian intelligence service arrests members of Ransomware gang REvil