    How Georgia voter fraud hunters can challenge 92,000 registrations

How Georgia voter fraud hunters can challenge 92,000 registrations

Amateur voter fraud hunters in Georgia challenged 92,000 voter registrations in 2022, according to the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight Action. NBC News' Jane Timm explains how voter fraud hunters operate and the Georgia bill that allows unlimited challenges to be submitted. Feb. 27, 2023

