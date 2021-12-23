IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Wright family thanks prosecution, community for support in 'long fight for accountability'

01:37

Former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Wright's parents thanked the entire prosecution team and the community for supporting them in their “long fight for accountability.” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, “I hope today's verdict provides a measure of healing.”Dec. 23, 2021

