Daunte Wright's mother at Kim Potter's sentencing: 'How much time is my son's life worth?'
09:24
Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Ann Wright, spoke at the sentencing for former officer Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter after fatally shooting him during a traffic stop. She grew emotional as she remembered her son's life and memories.Feb. 18, 2022
