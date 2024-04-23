IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial
April 23, 202402:58
David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial

02:58

The New York hush money trial against former President Trump continued with more testimony from David Pecker about his relationship with Trump and Michael Cohen and how they worked together. The judge overseeing the case also held a hearing on allegations that Trump violated his gag order with social media posts about potential witnesses.April 23, 2024

