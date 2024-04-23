David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial

- Now Playing
David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial02:58
- UP NEXT
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
David Pecker testifies as first witness in Trump hush money trial06:46
Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial04:30
Trump arrives at courthouse ahead of opening statements in hush money trial03:56
'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says11:52
Two seated jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial on day three02:24
Jury selection begins in Trump hush money criminal trial03:49
What you need to know ahead of Trump's New York hush money trial04:03
Trump lashes out at judge in hush money case after granting partial gag order01:08
Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing03:43
Protesters rally outside New York courthouse as Trump attends hush money hearing00:47
Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets02:03
‘Hideous’: Michael Cohen describes the length Trump would go for money10:23
Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied01:36
Letitia James slams Trump’s comments on civil fraud trial00:58
When could Trump testify in New York civil trial?03:49
Trump calls civil fraud trial a ‘witch hunt’ and rails against judge03:34
New York civil fraud trial could seriously hamper Trump businesses04:19
Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York01:58
- Now Playing
David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial02:58
- UP NEXT
Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements03:40
David Pecker testifies as first witness in Trump hush money trial06:46
Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial04:30
Trump arrives at courthouse ahead of opening statements in hush money trial03:56
'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says11:52
Play All