IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp

    05:41

  • Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave

    01:25

  • Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man

    01:15

  • New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests

    03:49

  • Trump deposed in defamation lawsuit

    00:19

  • Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler

    01:22

  • Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall

    03:08

  • Video shows OnlyFans model asking police for help before stabbing boyfriend

    02:20

  • Family plans $85 million lawsuit in fatal Phoenix police shooting

    01:51

  • Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school

    01:58

  • Person of interest in custody in slaying of four Oklahoma men

    02:06

  • Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    03:15

  • Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma killings

    00:24

  • Georgia police, FBI searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

    01:23

  • Jury convicts Paul Flores of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996

    00:48

  • Suspected Stockton, Calif. serial killer charged with three counts of murder

    02:46

  • Jury finds analyst behind Steele dossier not guilty

    00:50

  • Texas teen facing charges after mother's body found in car trunk

    00:49

NBC News NOW

Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

00:26

A group of former daycare workers in Mississippi is facing felony charges after now-viral videos show the workers chasing children while wearing a “Scream” mask.Oct. 21, 2022

  • Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    Daycare workers charged after scaring children with 'Scream' mask

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp

    05:41

  • Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave

    01:25

  • Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man

    01:15

  • New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All