Daylight savings explained: Why do we adjust our clocks

- Now Playing
Daylight savings explained: Why do we adjust our clocks02:44
- UP NEXT
Traumatized kids in Rafah get psychological help in a colorful tent01:24
U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says01:52
At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war01:53
Protesting students damage Mexico City's National Palace with truck00:46
Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico01:29
Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan04:44
Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin01:03
Elderly Gaza City resident dies from malnutrition, dehydration after dayslong siege, son says00:50
Ukraine claims it sank a Russian Black Sea patrol ship near Crimea00:47
Philippines blames China's coast guard for South China Sea collision00:50
Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence and prison break03:26
Fighting rages in Gaza despite new urgent push for cease-fire01:57
Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH37001:53
Princess of Wales seen in public for first time in months01:25
France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right01:05
Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike00:52
Indian police arrest 3 men suspected of gang-rape of tourist00:32
Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo02:01
U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza02:00
- Now Playing
Daylight savings explained: Why do we adjust our clocks02:44
- UP NEXT
Traumatized kids in Rafah get psychological help in a colorful tent01:24
U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says01:52
At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war01:53
Protesting students damage Mexico City's National Palace with truck00:46
Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico01:29
Play All