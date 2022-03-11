IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch

    06:20

  • Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues

    02:50

  • Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police

    02:47

  • Watch: Moment state trooper stops suspected drunk driver with own vehicle

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Days after wedding, Chicago couple takes supplies to Ukrainian refugees

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Jussie Smollett gets 150-day sentence in jail

    04:59

  • MLB owners and players union a reach deal after almost 100-day lockout

    05:07

  • Photo series documents 51 mothers who lost children to gun violence

    03:03

  • Focus remains on Russian oligarchs as western sanctions target elites

    03:44

  • U.S. rejects Poland's plan to give Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets

    01:58

  • Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection during primary

    00:51

  • Florida Legislature passes bill to create police force to investigate voter fraud

    02:12

  • Stephen Miller sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for phone records

    02:01

  • U.S. intel officials discuss Russian capabilities at Senate worldwide threats hearing

    01:58

  • Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    02:05

  • ‘It’s my turn’: Chicago resident returns to Ukraine to fight

    04:38

  • How U.S. is trying to aid Ukraine without engaging in conflict

    01:34

  • Shackles and solitary: The Louisiana juvenile facility ‘opened in a shroud of secrecy’

    04:36

  • Bombing of Ukraine children’s hospital leaves three dead, including child

    04:16

  • Harris faces diplomatic test in Poland amid fallout over planes for Ukraine

    03:13

NBC News NOW

Days after wedding, Chicago couple takes supplies to Ukrainian refugees

02:04

A Chicago newlywed couple will head to Ukraine to support refugees after asking wedding guests to bring supplies to take overseas. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more on their story. March 11, 2022

  • Millions of school children could lose access to breakfast or lunch

    06:20

  • Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues

    02:50

  • Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police

    02:47

  • Watch: Moment state trooper stops suspected drunk driver with own vehicle

    03:37
  • Now Playing

    Days after wedding, Chicago couple takes supplies to Ukrainian refugees

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Actor Jussie Smollett gets 150-day sentence in jail

    04:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All