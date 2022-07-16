IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DEA seizes one million fentanyl-laced pills in Los Angeles 

03:42

Authorities in Los Angeles seized one million fentanyl-laced pills that have an estimated worth of 15 to 20 million dollars. The DEA’s confiscation is now the state’s largest seizure of pills containing the deadly substance. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports. July 16, 2022

