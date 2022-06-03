IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive for Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

    00:52

  • Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

    00:45
  • Now Playing

    Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

    03:53

  • Queen Elizabeth II lights first of 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons

    01:45

  • From Trooping the Color to the royal balcony: Watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II

    00:52

  • French president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee

    00:52

  • Russia has forcibly removed 200,000 Ukrainian children, Zelenskyy says

    01:06

  • New Zealand marks queen's Platinum Jubilee with 21-gun salute

    00:31

  • Watch: Ukrainians detonate unexploded Russian munitions

    01:03

  • Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

    02:44

  • How Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.

    03:19

  • Queen's Platinum Jubilee in miniature created in Lego bricks

    00:41

  • U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas

    02:32

  • Queen makes Britain great, well-wishers waiting for Platinum Jubilee say

    01:12

  • Pope Francis makes ‘heartfelt appeal’ to lift blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

    00:55

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks E.U. for banning nearly all Russian oil

    00:48

  • Hurricane Agatha leaves trail of destruction on Mexico's Pacific coast

    01:04

  • NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

    04:28

NBC News NOW

Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

02:23

A search and rescue operation is underway in Colombia for a group of coal miners trapped hundreds of feet underground following a deadly explosion. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how these mining accidents are not uncommon within the country. June 3, 2022

  • Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive for Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

    00:52

  • Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

    00:45
  • Now Playing

    Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

    03:53

  • Queen Elizabeth II lights first of 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All