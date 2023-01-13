IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 47

02:45

In Peru, at least 47 people have died and hundreds have been injured after weeks of protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. NBC’s Ellison Barber has more on the tensions that are intensifying as protestors demand new presidential elections. Jan. 13, 2023

