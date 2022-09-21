IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

04:08

Deadly protests have erupted across Iran after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody of the Islamic Republic’s “morality police,” who enforce the country’s strict hijab laws. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi breaks down what Iranian authorities are saying about the woman’s death and whether there is likely to be an impartial investigation. Sept. 21, 2022

