Morning Rundown: Flight diverted after passenger threat, the world's hottest day, and questions loom in 'disappearance' of teen found after 8 years

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed amid extreme weather

  • U.S. Navy prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers in international waters

    Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

    Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

  • New details on Mar-a-Lago classified documents search warrant emerge

  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

  • King Charles III marks second coronation in Scotland

  • Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

  • Thousands of Southern California hotel workers on strike

  • How online scammers are luring victims with romantic relationships

  • Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

  • How to safely celebrate the Fourth of July amid extreme weather

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

  • Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

  • Millions under severe weather threat ahead of Fourth of July holiday

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

  • An inside look at the Aspen Ideas Festival

  • What is the public opinion on affirmative action?

Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

At least four people were killed during a Russian missile strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, marking the biggest attack on the city’s civilian infrastructure since the war began last year. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports from Kyiv. July 6, 2023

