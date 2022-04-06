IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point 06:09 American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online 09:42 NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference 03:36 Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban 03:38 El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days 02:48
Now Playing
Deadly storm system slams south 02:24
UP NEXT
Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool 03:06 Soldier surprises children in school after year in Iraq 01:56 Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee 03:46 Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting 02:52 Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act 02:29 Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny 01:59 Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing 02:05 Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash 02:19 Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine 04:45 Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’ 03:36 Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban 03:29 Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows 04:09 How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities 04:03 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote 03:42 Deadly storm system slams south 02:24
For the third straight week, devastating storms have been slamming the south, bringing down trees, and damaging homes. Officials say one person died in Texas as they faced extreme winds up to 60 mph, blinding rain and hail.
April 6, 2022 Read More Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point 06:09 American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online 09:42 NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference 03:36 Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban 03:38 El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days 02:48
Now Playing
Deadly storm system slams south 02:24