IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point

    06:09

  • American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42

  • NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference

    03:36

  • Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban

    03:38

  • El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Deadly storm system slams south

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

    03:06

  • Soldier surprises children in school after year in Iraq 

    01:56

  • Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee

    03:46

  • Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting

    02:52

  • Obama: Biden 'going even further' to improve Affordable Care Act

    02:29

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    02:19

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36

  • Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

  • Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows

    04:09

  • How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities

    04:03

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42

NBC News NOW

Deadly storm system slams south

02:24

For the third straight week, devastating storms have been slamming the south, bringing down trees, and damaging homes. Officials say one person died in Texas as they faced extreme winds up to 60 mph, blinding rain and hail. April 6, 2022

  • Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point

    06:09

  • American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42

  • NYC employee fired after crashing Mayor Adam's press conference

    03:36

  • Oklahoma house passes near total abortion ban

    03:38

  • El Salvador arrests 6,000 gang members in 10 days

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Deadly storm system slams south

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All