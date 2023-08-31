IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53

  • What’s next for Tropical Storm Idalia? South Carolina braces for flooding

    02:50

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

    05:45

  • Florida’s now seeing ‘100-year storm events on a regular basis,’ Tallahassee mayor says

    04:25

  • 'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

    01:44

  • Tampa police removing people from flooded streets because of 'trash water'

    01:56

  • Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57

  • Drone video captures Tampa flooding from Hurricane Idalia

    02:57

  • Watch: Gas station awning topples under Idalia's winds

    01:16

  • Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia

    01:44

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Idalia's storm surge floods streets of Cedar Key

    01:14

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08

  • NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida

    04:05

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

    05:10

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

  • Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report

    02:05

  • Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?

    03:16

  • Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

03:54

Emergency management director Andy Fossa said crews have completed least 85 rescues across Pasco County, Florida, saving at least 150 people after Idalia made landfall. Fossa also said the one death reported in the county was classified as a "traffic fatality" and not related to the storm.Aug. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53

  • What’s next for Tropical Storm Idalia? South Carolina braces for flooding

    02:50

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

    05:45

  • Florida’s now seeing ‘100-year storm events on a regular basis,’ Tallahassee mayor says

    04:25

  • 'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

    01:44
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All