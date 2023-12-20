IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room 

    03:02

  • Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years

    02:01

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

    05:29

  • Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations

    03:04

  • Trump remarks about undocumented immigrants at N.H. rally sparks backlash

    06:43

  • Grandmother helps deliver granddaughter in family car along L.A. freeway

    01:48

  • Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts, forcing thousands to evacuate

    00:48

  • British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France

    01:52

  • 50-year-old Minnesota man kidnapped and killed while visiting Colombia

    02:18

  • 'Worst Christmas ever': Bethlehem's holiday season affected by war

    04:21

  • Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela meet to discuss territorial dispute

    03:29

  • Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela to meet over territorial dispute

    02:38

  • Arizona student meets idol Steph Curry after he sinks buzzer-beater

    02:08

  • ‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela

    09:50

  • New footage shows the moment a New York building collapses

    03:24

  • Seattle police search for suspects in pair of violent hit-and-runs

    02:24

  • Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy

    03:19

  • Bronx six-story apartment building partially collapses

    02:49

  • Legal battles over abortion access mounting across the country

    03:15

NBC News NOW

Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

04:05

Migrant advocates are expressing frustration and heartbreak after the death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who died in a temporary migrant shelter. As NBC's Gabe Gutierrez explains, city officials say they are providing support but southern cities aren't communicating with them about when to expect the migrants to be dropped off.Dec. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room 

    03:02

  • Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years

    02:01

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

    05:29

  • Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations

    03:04

  • Trump remarks about undocumented immigrants at N.H. rally sparks backlash

    06:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All