Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

- Now Playing
Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions04:05
- UP NEXT
'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room03:02
Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years02:01
Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues05:29
Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations03:04
Trump remarks about undocumented immigrants at N.H. rally sparks backlash06:43
Grandmother helps deliver granddaughter in family car along L.A. freeway01:48
Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts, forcing thousands to evacuate00:48
British boy who went missing in 2017 found in Southern France01:52
50-year-old Minnesota man kidnapped and killed while visiting Colombia02:18
'Worst Christmas ever': Bethlehem's holiday season affected by war04:21
Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela meet to discuss territorial dispute03:29
Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela to meet over territorial dispute02:38
Arizona student meets idol Steph Curry after he sinks buzzer-beater02:08
‘Maduro is an outlaw’ Guyana President Irfaan Ali speaks out against Venezuela09:50
New footage shows the moment a New York building collapses03:24
Seattle police search for suspects in pair of violent hit-and-runs02:24
Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy03:19
Bronx six-story apartment building partially collapses02:49
Legal battles over abortion access mounting across the country03:15
- Now Playing
Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions04:05
- UP NEXT
'It's a breach of trust': Sen. Cardin on ex-Senate staffer accused of having sex in hearing room03:02
Scottish sheep rescued after being isolated for two years02:01
Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues05:29
Florida GOP chairman urged to resign amid rape allegations03:04
Trump remarks about undocumented immigrants at N.H. rally sparks backlash06:43
Play All