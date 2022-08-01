IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Independent bookstores grow in diversity, number

    03:05

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Twin sisters’ story inspires Massachusetts to ban discrimination of natural hair

    02:46

  • Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

    02:30

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

  • Trump lawyers press claim of legal immunity from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits

    02:11

  • Feds obtain search warrant for phone of former Trump lawyer John Eastman

    01:50

  • Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner

    05:11

  • Two former Minneapolis officers sentenced to prison for violating George Floyd's rights

    02:14

  • Fed raises interest rates 0.75% in hopes to combat inflation

    05:16

  • Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout

    03:54

  • Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions

    02:23

  • Instagram CEO releases video explaining changes to app following backlash from users

    03:36

  • Jared Kushner says he underwent thyroid cancer surgery in 2019

    01:07

  • New York man details experience with monkeypox

    04:25

  • 'Pilgrimage of penance': Pope apologizes for Catholic Church's role in abuse of Indigenous children

    03:04

  • State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts

    03:03

  • Abrams combats anti-police label in new TV ad

    02:39

  • Agreement reached to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports

    02:11

NBC News NOW

Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

04:22

Kentucky Gov. Beshear has announced that the death toll from severe flooding in eastern Kentucky has increased to 35 people. NBC News’ George Solis reports on the status of search and rescue efforts, while meteorologist Bill Karins provides the upcoming forecast for the hard-hit region.Aug. 1, 2022

  • Independent bookstores grow in diversity, number

    03:05

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Twin sisters’ story inspires Massachusetts to ban discrimination of natural hair

    02:46

  • Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

    02:30

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All