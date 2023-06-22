Death toll rises as violence in the West Bank continues

- Now Playing
Death toll rises as violence in the West Bank continues02:14
- UP NEXT
Schumer reveals plan to regulate AI02:14
New York rabbis who caused deadly fire avoid jail time with a plea deal02:26
Neatly 40 people injured after explosion rocks Paris01:27
At least 46 women killed in Honduras prison massacre01:51
U.S Olympian Laurie Hernandez becomes UNICEF ambassador03:46
Shark bite disqualifies a caught marlin worth $3.5 million from contest02:12
Andrew Tate indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking03:20
Four dead after fire erupts in NYC e-bike repair shop04:14
Search for missing submersible a 'monumental' task05:44
How Juneteenth was celebrated across the U.S.02:28
Video shows rescue after house boat capsizes off Florida coast02:23
Dog fatally stabbed in Central Park after verbal dispute02:42
Ukraine troops seen killing Russian soldiers in trenches during counteroffensive04:26
Florida man sentenced to 30 years after fatal texting and driving crash02:23
Video shows Florida officer lead deputy on high-speed chase, flee traffic stop02:18
Extended cut: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose war if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds04:34
Evaluating how Ukraine is using U.S. military vehicles02:14
Parents of online blackmail victim speak out, pushing for online safety04:08
Belarus takes delivery of Russian nuclear weapons03:16
- Now Playing
Death toll rises as violence in the West Bank continues02:14
- UP NEXT
Schumer reveals plan to regulate AI02:14
New York rabbis who caused deadly fire avoid jail time with a plea deal02:26
Neatly 40 people injured after explosion rocks Paris01:27
At least 46 women killed in Honduras prison massacre01:51
U.S Olympian Laurie Hernandez becomes UNICEF ambassador03:46
Play All