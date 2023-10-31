IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country

    01:55

  • Hurricane Otis survivors in Mexico resort to looting amid the devastation

    02:39

  • Acapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane Otis

    01:36

  • Hurricane Otis kills dozens, severely damages infrastructure in Mexico

    02:52

  • Hurricane Otis devastation seen from the 21st floor of an Acapulco hotel

    00:48

  • Hurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5 storm

    01:40

  • Hurricane Otis triggers mudslides blocking access into Acapulco

    01:14

  • Mexico assessing damage from Otis with communication off in Acapulco

    02:34

  • Video shows heavy damage after Hurricane Otis makes landfall in Mexico

    00:39

  • Hurricane Otis makes landfall in Mexico as Category 5 storm

    02:29

  • Hurricane Otis makes landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm

    00:59

  • Hurricane Otis strengthens to Category Four

    00:42

  • Louisiana 'super fog' causes 150-car interstate pileup, 7 dead

    04:11

  • The cost of protecting coastal homes is rising, along with sea levels

    02:28

  • Is the Northeast going to see another weekend of rain?

    00:46

  • Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane

    01:59

  • Mexico faces flooding after Hurricane Lidia, Tropical Storm Max batter coasts

    01:00

  • Pouring rain grips much of the Northeast on Saturday

    01:14

  • Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend

    01:22

NBC News NOW

Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

03:40

NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on how the community in Acapulco is attempting to rebuild following the devastating effects of Hurricane Otis.Oct. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country

    01:55

  • Hurricane Otis survivors in Mexico resort to looting amid the devastation

    02:39

  • Acapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane Otis

    01:36

  • Hurricane Otis kills dozens, severely damages infrastructure in Mexico

    02:52

  • Hurricane Otis devastation seen from the 21st floor of an Acapulco hotel

    00:48
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All