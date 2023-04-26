IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Debate sparks over 'safe haven boxes' for surrendering babies

03:48

A new debate has sparked over a Florida bill that would let fire stations and hospitals install safe haven boxes for parents to surrender their babies anonymously. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports on why some say these boxes save lives while others argue that babies should be handed over to a person. April 26, 2023

