Defence Secy. Austin: NATO allies have rallied around ‘Ukraine’s fight for freedom’

Following a meeting of NATO allies ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin pledged more military support to Ukrainian forces to combat a renewed Russian offensive. Austin went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought Ukraine “was an easy target” but that countries around the world have rallied around “Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”  Feb. 14, 2023

