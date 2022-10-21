IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six people dead, began his own defense as he will be representing himself in the trial. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how Brooks continues to disrupt both the judge and witnesses in the courtroom with his behavior.Oct. 21, 2022

