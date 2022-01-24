Defense argues officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights were rookies
Opening statements started in the federal trial of three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecution argued that the officers had an obligation to care for the suspect in custody, but they ignored Floyd’s rights and did not render aid. The defense team for two of the men argued they were rookie officers who did not have enough training to be on the streets. Jan. 24, 2022
