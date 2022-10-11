Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, the lead defense attorney for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz urged the jury to choose “mercy” and “compassion” by giving her client a life sentence over the death penalty. Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 14 students and three staff members in one of the deadliest school shootings in the U.S. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has more. Oct. 11, 2022

