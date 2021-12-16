Defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell may call dozens of witnesses to stand
Defense attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell may call three dozen witnesses in her sex trafficking trial. NBC News' Corky Siemaszko reports on what to expect next and when the high-profile trial could wrap up.Dec. 16, 2021
