Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial
May 21, 202405:00
Lawyers for former President Trump have rested their case in the New York hush money trial and the jury has been dismissed until closing arguments next week. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse on what comes next in the trial.May 21, 2024

